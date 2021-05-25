Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

