Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

