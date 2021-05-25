Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

XOM stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

