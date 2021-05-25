Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $325,095,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $215.30 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.83 and a 200 day moving average of $216.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

