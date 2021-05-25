Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
