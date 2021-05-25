Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

