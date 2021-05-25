Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,147.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 3,052.90 ($39.89) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,140.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,875.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,181 ($28.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

