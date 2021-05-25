Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 375,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,359,465. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

