PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Boosted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,591 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.93% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000.

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 108,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

