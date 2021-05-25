Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.03 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. Phantasma has a market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $371,623.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.66 or 1.00839640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.