Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $249,139.80 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,022,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,899,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

