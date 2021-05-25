Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

