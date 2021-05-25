Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,904. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

