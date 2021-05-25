Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39,064 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

V stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.33. 60,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

