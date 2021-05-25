Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.20% of Tower Semiconductor worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $19,728,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $224,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,324. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

