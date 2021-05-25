Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $29,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

