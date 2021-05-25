Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. The stock has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.79 and a 200-day moving average of $480.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

