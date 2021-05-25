Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314,286 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.73% of Verint Systems worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

