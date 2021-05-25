Phore (PHR) Market Cap Tops $4.33 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $2,139.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.00782898 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,124,392 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.