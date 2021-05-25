Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.