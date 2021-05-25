Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In related news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

