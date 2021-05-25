Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.08 million.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

