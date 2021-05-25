Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $224.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.18.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $151.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after purchasing an additional 154,380 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 134.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

