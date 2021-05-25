Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

