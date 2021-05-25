Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Down 0.7%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 279,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 997,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

