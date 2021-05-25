PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack Sells 6,207 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

