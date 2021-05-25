PolkaFoundry Market Capitalization Tops $8.05 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $227,344.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00887794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.27 or 0.09230733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,482,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.