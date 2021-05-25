Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $17.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a PE ratio of -1,023.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.