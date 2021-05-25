Power Integrations, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

POWI stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

