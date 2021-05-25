Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 255,563 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $19.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRAX shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $757.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $41,265,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $43,610,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $65,881,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $161,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

