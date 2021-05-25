Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,822,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,692 shares of company stock valued at $912,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 4,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $596.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

