Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

TSE:PD opened at C$36.94 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$14.40 and a 52 week high of C$37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.08.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

