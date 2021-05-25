Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $3,024,817. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $114.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

