Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 670 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Cigna stock opened at $261.53 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

