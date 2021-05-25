Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $3,024,817 in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE WD opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

