Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

