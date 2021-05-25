Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $351.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.46 and a 200 day moving average of $318.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.