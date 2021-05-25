Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

