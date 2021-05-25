Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,113.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

