ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ProAssurance worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. Truist boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

ProAssurance stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

