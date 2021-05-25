Project Inverse (XIV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $113,816.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $113,816.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00381270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00193985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004017 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.94 or 0.00899305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027788 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

