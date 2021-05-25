Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,006,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208,036 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $7,950,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

