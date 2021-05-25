PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PROS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PROS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

