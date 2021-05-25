Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 998 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,994 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.60.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

