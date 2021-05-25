Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $458,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

