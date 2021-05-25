Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 23,349 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,349 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.83. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.