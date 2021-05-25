PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.10. 18,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.