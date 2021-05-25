PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.08. 33,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,143. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

