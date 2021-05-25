PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

