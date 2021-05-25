PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. 142,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.