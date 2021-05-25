PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 2.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,502.00. 163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,597.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,102.64. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 260 shares of company stock worth $415,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

